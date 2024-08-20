Baldy dumbfounded by Purdy playing in preseason game with backups

Brock Purdy received his first 2024 NFL preseason reps, but it wasn't the star-studded cameo many 49ers fans had hoped for.

The third-year quarterback played three series (11 snaps) in San Francisco's 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, mostly with second- and third-string players, and completed 2 of 6 pass attempts for 11 total passing yards.

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joined 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Tuesday and questioned the 49ers' decision to play Purdy without most of his usual offensive supporting cast.

"If you're going to play with Trent Taylor and Brayden Willis and [Cody] Schrader and these guys, is that who you want your quarterback to be with?" Baldinger asked Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. "Like I know you kind of want to get him into the rhythm of everything but at least give him an option to throw it to. I'm watching these guys step out of bounds on routes, I'm watching these guys fall on their faces, I'm watching the left tackle give up a big hit to Brock. So if you're going to sit everybody, and I mean everybody, why not sit your quarterback also?"

In speaking to reporters after the game, Purdy explained why he found his limited reps against the Saints defense valuable.

"At practice, you're not getting that," Purdy said. "Obviously, you get a pass rush and all that kind of stuff, but to get out in the game and understand that there's a mental clock where you have to get the ball out, or else you're going to get hit. There's times where you do have to stand in there and take some hits. That's the kind of stuff you can't get in practice.

"Honestly, it's those things that I liked. Just the idea of playing in a preseason game to feel again, before the season gets here and everything. It's good reps for me, it's a good feel for me as a quarterback, so I didn't mind it. It's part of the game."

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that Purdy will receive additional game reps, this time with more of the 49ers' first-team offense, in Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

If all goes according to plan, Purdy should be able to use Friday's regular-season dress rehearsal as a springboard into a pivotal Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

