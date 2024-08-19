Purdy believes playing in 49ers' preseason games helps him ‘feel again'

SANTA CLARA -- Many established NFL starters might find it meaningless to play in a preseason game, but don't tell 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy that.

While most of San Francisco's starters sat out of Sunday's 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, Purdy was under center when the 49ers took their first offensive snap of the game.

The third-year QB was on the field for San Francisco's first three drives, which left lot to be desired from a production standpoint as Purdy struggled to find rhythm with the ensemble of backups manning the 49ers' skill positions.

For Purdy, however, these preseason reps still were extremely valuable, offering an environment that can't be replicated in practice, effectively helping the young QB build a callus for San Francisco's upcoming 2024 NFL regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

"At practice you're not getting that," Purdy said after Sunday's game. "Obviously, you get a pass rush and all that kind of stuff, but to get out in the game and understand that there's a mental clock where you have to get the ball out, or else you're going to get hit. There's times where you do have to stand in there and take some hits. That's the kind of stuff you can't get in practice.

"Honestly, it's those things that I liked. Just the idea of playing in a preseason game to feel again, before the season gets here and everything. It's good reps for me, it's a good feel for me as a quarterback, so I didn't mind it. It's part of the game."

Purdy completed just two passes for 11 yards on six attempts Sunday, with the 49ers' offense recording only one first down in the three series he was on the field. The young quarterback also was on the receiving end of a couple hits that left fans holding their breath, particularly considering they occurred in a game that doesn't count.

It didn't matter to Purdy that this was an exhibition game. To the young quarterback, football is a physical game regardless of what the stakes are.

"Like I said, it's part of the game and stuff," Purdy said. "So, I'm not out there freaking out about, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not trying to get hit.' That's not football. If I'm stepping out on the field, obviously I know what's at stake in terms of it's a physical game, it's fast, things happen. You're going to get hit, you're going to fall to the ground, so I know that. But at the same time, am I going to some crazy scrambling and make up some stuff to try and move the ball? It's like, 'Dude, you got to be smart in that sense.' "

While Purdy's stat line from Sunday's win is nothing to write home about, his reasoning for not only participating in the preseason contest, but actively seeking work in a game that doesn't matter in the standings speaks volumes about the incredible competitive spirit that makes the young quarterback such a special player.

Ideally in Week 1, Purdy won't have to worry about speeding up his internal clock behind a makeshift offensive line, or wait for second- and third-string wide receivers to get open at slower rate than he's accustomed to like he did Sunday.

But when the regular-season opener rolls around, the young quarterback won't look back and remember a forgettable preseason game where the 49ers' offense struggled to move the ball out of the gate. Instead, Purdy will view it like he looks at every other football game -- a chance to compete at the highest level, with the risk of being on the receiving end of the opposing defense's punishment being a part of the package.

Sunday was no different, and that's the kind of competitive fire that instills confidence Purdy is the right quarterback to lead San Francisco into this season and beyond.

