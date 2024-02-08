Sanders proclaims Purdy's NFL journey ‘best story' in two decades

From one incredible football story to another -- Deion Sanders is fascinated by the journey of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy has inspired the NFL world since emerging as San Francisco's starter in extraordinary fashion after being selected with the final pick of the 2022 draft. Since then, he's led the 49ers to consecutive NFC Conference Championship games and has an opportunity to secure the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy in just his second season.

Sanders joined ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday morning in Las Vegas and tipped his hat to the young quarterback ahead of San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Everybody in America has a title, whether you agree with it or not. They give us a title. This kid is the best story that has been over two decades," Sanders said. "Coming from the last player taken to [being] in the Super Bowl and leading his team to the Super Bowl because of his play. I love this kid.

"Shoot, I'm looking for a Brock Purdy! Sorry, I can't recruit."

Deion Sanders believes Brock Purdy is the best story in football over the last two decades 🫡#49ers || #FTTB



🎥: @FirsTake pic.twitter.com/lCCOMH4DEw — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 8, 2024

In a similar fashion, Sanders and his Colorado football team took the football world by storm last year.

Sanders quickly made his mark in the FBS ranks in his first season as head coach, leading an inspiring 3-0 start for the Buffaloes to start the 2023 season.

The team wound up losing six consecutive games to close out the season and finished with a 4-8 record, but it won the hearts of many football and non-football fans along the way.

And at the next level, Purdy has done the same with his story has been hard not to root for sports fans around the world. And winning a ring in his first full season as the starter surely could give more fans a reason to root for him.

Sanders believes Super Bowl LVIII will come down to quarterback play, but believes San Francisco has the edge given the team's amount of offensive weapons.

As he prepares to make his first Super Bowl appearance, Purdy has a chance to take his story to the next chapter in a book that is far from being closed.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast