Deion Sanders pitied Dak Prescott during 49ers' rout of Cowboys

Deion Sanders is rather busy these days with his coaching duties in Boulder, Colo., but he went out of his way to watch the "Sunday Night Football" rivalry matchup between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

It ended up being a one-sided affair. San Francisco destroyed Dallas 42-10 at Levi's Stadium to improve to 5-0. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough night, throwing three interceptions in a performance that put his status as Dallas' long-term answer under center in question.

Sanders took notice.

"I don’t watch the pro game much because I’m in the college game, but I had to see that [game]," Sanders said Tuesday on the "Inside the NFL" show. "Wow. And I just felt bad for Dak. I really did. I felt bad for Dak because I think Dak is better than that. I think he’s going to show that, but I felt bad for him."

"I felt bad for Dak because I think Dak is better than that." @DeionSanders weighs in on the SNF blowout featuring his former teams 👇 pic.twitter.com/3nmvHFnxuG — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 10, 2023

Sanders, who was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the 49ers in 1994 and played five seasons in Dallas, was nothing but impressed with San Francisco's performance on "Sunday Night Football."

"The thing about the 49ers, they have several players out there right now that you know what you’re going to get every Sunday," Sanders said. "It’s several of them that you know what you’re going to get. And the quarterback [Brock Purdy] is playing out of his mind. And he wasn’t even slated to be one of those guys."

The 49ers, still undefeated, will be tested again Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

