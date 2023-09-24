49ers' offensive attack makes NFL history under QB Brock Purdy

With a treasure chest full of offensive weapons, it's no surprise the 49ers have scored 30 points in each of their three wins to start the 2023 NFL season.

And thanks to that elite passing and rushing attack captained by quarterback Brock Purdy, San Francisco made NFL history Thursday night after its dominant 30-12 win over the New York Giants with a streak dating back to last season.

The @49ers are the first team in NFL history to both rush and pass for at least 140 yards in 8 consecutive games (regular season).



They've done it all under a QB (Brock Purdy) who had never started a game in the NFL prior to the streak. pic.twitter.com/6An7Dfa9aM — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 22, 2023

The formula is simple and effective with playmakers including Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle wearing the Red and Gold. But it takes a quarterback with moxie such as Purdy to bring it all together, making big-time, quick-decision plays when things might not come together as intended on the field before him.

And, most importantly, the 23-year-old Purdy takes care of the ball. The 49ers' offense has been able to post such impressive numbers across its current streak because the ball is in their hands more often than not, courtesy of a top-ranked defense and Purdy's 15-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through those eight regular-season games.

Purdy has yet to lose a game he starts and finishes, including in the playoffs, since he took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 last season. After acquiring McCaffrey in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers just a few weeks earlier, the 49ers certainly found offensive magic with their new running back and Mr. Irrelevant under center.

And while the 49ers Faithful already knew San Francisco's offense was a talented bunch, now, the group has made NFL history as one of the most potent units to step on the field.

With a roster that seems destined for the Super Bowl, the 49ers can only hope they continue to put it all together as the 2023 season continues.

