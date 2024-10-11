How disastrous Ravens game helped Purdy vs. Seahawks' defense

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks to the media to discuss how he “kept it simple” in San Francisco’s 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football.”

Brock Purdy learned a valuable lesson, or two, or three, or four against the Baltimore Ravens last season.

In what was the worst start of his young NFL career, the 49ers' quarterback threw four interceptions in San Francisco's 33-19 Week 16 loss to Baltimore at Levi's Stadium.

The Ravens' defensive coordinator at the time was Mike Macdonald, who now is the first-year head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, whom Purdy just diced up in the 49ers' 36-24 win on "Thursday Night Football."

The difference between Purdy's performance against the Ravens last season and his performance against Macdonald's Seahawks was night and day, which Purdy credits, in part, to the lessons he learned from that disastrous game almost one year ago.

"I think just going into the game it was 'if they run this, this is my answer' and simple as that," Purdy said postgame. "I just try and keep it simple and obviously check the ball down when I needed to and hit my No. 1 or No. 2 in my progression as efficiently as I could and I just kept it simple. Last year in that game, I feel like I just got out of rhythm and I was trying to force stuff and I just wasn't playing in the right mindset of being aggressive, being smart and taking what the defense gave me.

"I learned my lesson in the game, and then coming into this game, obviously new personnel, it's the Seahawks, not the Ravens. And so for me, it was a similar scheme, yes, but this is what we're trying to attack and how can I be efficient as best as I can? That was my mindset."

The Seahawks' personnel, as Purdy mentions, is different from the Ravens' star-studded defense, but Seattle's plan of attack likely mirrored that of Baltimore's last season.

Purdy, however, clearly wasn't fooled.

