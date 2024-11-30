49ers QB Purdy will rely on ‘competitive nature' in return vs. Bills

After missing Week 12 with a shoulder injury, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is ready to get back on to the field.

The quarterback was a full participant in San Francisco's final practice before traveling to Buffalo for its Week 13 showdown with the Bills, after which coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Purdy would return as the 49ers' starter.

“It was good,” Shanahan said of Fridays’s practice. “It was great to get him back out there. He was able to go fully today. It was a good day. Lots of things could happen between now and then but right now he’s playing.”

Purdy shared that coming back from a shoulder injury will not limit his play in regards to diving for a touchdown, if that’s what the situation calls for on Sunday.

“Obviously I want to be smart, when you’re diving at the pylon, be smart with the ball and not having it hit out and get a touchback or turnover,” Purdy said. “That’s part of my game, being able to move around and do what it takes to get into the end zone.

“Obviously be smart, but my competitive nature, I want to make it happen if I can.”

Sitting out of the 49ers' 38-10 loss Green Bay Packers last weekend was a challenge for Purdy, who has not missed a start since high school due to contracting mononucleosis. The quarterback still was all-in on preparation which included helping backup Brandon Allen in any way possible.

“It was tough,” Purdy said of missing the game. “I had the mindset of, I’m going to see how I feel and I want to play and obviously I wasn’t able to and wasn’t ready. Mentally it was different, new because I’ve always been able to find a way come game time to be ready to play.”

Sunday night won’t be an easy task for Purdy, who will be without left tackle Trent Williams as the All-Pro remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and left guard Aaron Banks who remains in the league’s concussion protocol, not to mention the frigid temperatures of Buffalo.

“I think everybody struggles to throw in that wind, even when you’re healthy,” Shanahan said. “It depends on how fast that wind is going and I think that’s irrelevant for anybody but Brock wouldn’t be playing if he was’t 100 percent at it. I think the fact that he’s going to be playing means he’s healthy.”

After a record setting 2023 campaign, Purdy has seen challenges, leading his team to a 5-5 record before missing Week 12. He has completed 202 of his 306 attempts for 2,613 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 51 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns.

