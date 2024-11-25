Shanahan shares positive update on 49ers QB Purdy after loss

Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s status.

Purdy, who was inactive for San Francisco's 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field due to a right shoulder injury, appears to be improving after resting it over the weekend.

“He threw lighter today to see if the rest helped, and the rest did help him,” Shanahan said Monday via conference call. “We will see again, going through the same things that we did last week. We are going to let him rest all the way up to Wednesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We will see how it feels Wednesday, and then we will take the exact same course throughout the week and hopefully it responds better this week than last week with the rest.”

Purdy landed on the injury report last Monday following the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with shoulder soreness. The signal-caller had an MRI, which appeared to not give any indications of a severe injury.

After sitting out of practice on Wednesday, Purdy threw less than a dozen passes during warmups the following day before retreating to the training room for more testing due to elevated soreness in his shoulder.

The 49ers ordered a second set of MRI scans after Thursday’s practice to make sure a more substantial issue was not missed.

“We got the MRI last week when his shoulder was bothering him,” Shanahan explained. “We thought it would be alright by Thursday and it hurt worse Thursday than it did earlier in the week, so we rested it throughout the weekend hoping it would help.”

Shanahan is hopeful that his starting quarterback will be able to return to the field for the matchup against the Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football."

If Purdy is not feeling healthy enough to play, backup quarterback Brandon Allen will make his second consecutive start.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast