Watch 49ers QB Purdy's wild reaction to Iowa State win vs. Iowa

Brock Purdy had an incredible reaction to his Iowa State Cyclones beating George Kittle’s Iowa Hawkeyes on a last-second field goal on Saturday.

On an Instagram story by Purdy’s wife, Jenna, the 49ers quarterback is seen wildly celebrating Kyle Konrardy’s 54-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory for Iowa State.

https://twitter.com/oursf49ers/status/1832567277654622544

Despite trailing Iowa 13-0, Iowa State managed to pull off an epic fourth-quarter comeback thanks to two clutch Konrardy field goals to win 20-19

Purdy starred for the Cyclones from 2018 to 2021 and the annual matchup between the two Iowa schools brings out some high steaks between the 24-year-old and his tight end, who played for the Hawkeyes.

Both players placed their annual bet on the game, though Purdy has kept quiet about the exact details of the wager. Last season Kittle won the bet, and his quarterback was forced to show up at a press conference wearing a giant Iowa mascot head.

With the fun stuff out of the way, Purdy and Kittle will focus on their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium.

