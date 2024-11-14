Deebo explains why Purdy was upset after 49ers' win vs. Bucs

Brock Purdy doesn’t settle for anything less than perfection.

That is why the star 49ers quarterback wasn’t the happiest after San Francisco’s narrow 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

In the latest episode of “Cleats and Convos,” one of Purdy’s top targets, All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, detailed the quarterback's emotions after leading the 49ers to a two-game win streak.

“What really sticks out to me about Brock, and he kind of does this a lot, but I don’t too much get into it, we were just on the way back from Tampa and I walk past him and he looked kind of frustrated a little bit and I’m like, 'What’s going on? You almost just threw for 400 yards and we won the game.’ And he’s like, 'I just got to be better,’” Samuel told co-host Liv Moods.

Purdy completed 25 of 36 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers’ win. He also helped five different targets surpass 50 yards receiving -- Jauan Jennings (93), Ricky Pearsall (73), Christian McCaffrey (68), George Kittle (57) and Samuel (62).

Despite Sunday’s outcome and success, though, Purdy regretted a handful of decisions and was visibly irritated with himself.

And Samuel wasn’t surprised one bit.

“That’s always [Purdy’s] mentality -- that he’s got to be better -- and he was just sitting there beating himself up,” Samuel said. “I’m like ‘Bro, we just won the game,’ and he’s like 'I got to make this throw, I got to make this throw.’”

The 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has quite the mentality. And 8,108 career passing yards and 62 total touchdowns later, Purdy remains the same grinder.

San Francisco finally is in a groove after an onslaught of injuries and disappointing losses plagued the first half of its season. Purdy’s relentlessness and devotion to the game, as Samuel witnessed, largely is why.

