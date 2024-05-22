Purdy recalls ‘waiting' amid Aiyuk, Deebo trade rumors during draft

Hearing your star wide receivers are on the trading block during the NFL draft would perk any starting quarterback’s ears – and Brock Purdy is no exception.

Hours before the 2024 NFL Draft, it was reported that the 49ers “had conversations” to move up in the first round, with star wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk considered as trade leverage.

Almost a month later, following the 49ers' second organized team activities (OTA) practice on Tuesday, Purdy recalled how he followed the draft and all of the news surrounding his team and current teammates.

“[The] draft is going on and stuff,” Purdy said. “Obviously, you’re excited to get guys that you’re drafting, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Dang, dude. We could have some kind of trade stuff happen and whatever.’”

Purdy threw to his receivers at the 49ers’ facility in Santa Clara. Samuel was in attendance, while Aiyuk, who reportedly is “not close” to a contract extension agreement with San Francisco, was absent from the voluntary practices.

Purdy, however, made it clear that his focus remains on his on-field duties. Although it would be ideal to have all of his weapons in attendance.

“Like I said, all of that is out of my control,” Purdy added. “I was just sort of sitting there, waiting to see what our team was going to do and everything.

“My job is to show up and rip it to the open guy and try to win games. That’s my mindset with it, but I do love my boys. And I, obviously, hope we can all continue to play together.”

Purdy enters his third NFL season amid a full and healthy offseason, which is a first in his young career.

But it remains unclear if Purdy will be targeting both Samuel and Aiyuk this season. And until that’s settled, it’s likely that the intense emotions the quarterback felt on draft night will continue to linger to a certain extent.

