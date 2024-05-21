How 49ers QB Purdy is benefiting from first full, healthy offseason

SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy will enter the 2024 NFL season the healthiest and most prepared he's ever been.

Of course, the sample size is small for the third-year signal-caller. In his first offseason in 2022, Purdy was just a seventh-round quarterback fighting for an NFL roster spot. Last offseason he spent recovering from UCL surgery that sidelined him until training camp.

Now, for the first time in his career, Purdy can reap the offseason benefits of being a starting NFL quarterback.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday at Levi's Stadium after the 49ers' second practice of organized team activities (OTAs), coach Kyle Shanahan shared the difference between Purdy this offseason compared to this time last year and how the young quarterback is benefiting from actually being able to review the film, learn from it and then go out and apply what he learned.

"He's definitely ahead of where he was last year at this time," Shanahan said. "But it was just real cool being able to go through a whole year of cut-ups just like we did last year and just starting in Phase 1, the command he had going out there in the drills and everything and really trying to apply the stuff we just had been watching in the meeting rooms and having him for all 2023 tape.

"Last year he had to do it and then it would just be frustrating for him because he couldn't work on it, he just had to visualize and think about it and had to wait for that opportunity in training camp. This year right away it's been awesome for him to lead us the whole offseason just drill-wise and everything, it's been great to have for a first full offseason."

Last offseason, Purdy dealt with a grueling rehab and primarily was focused on building up arm strength while trying to fine-tune his game the best he could in preparation for his first full season as the starter. Now without any training wheels, Purdy can focus on the little adjustments that he believes can take his game to the next level.

"Yeah, I just think with the playbook, the play calls and all that kind of stuff, it feels a little bit more smoother, it registers in my mind a lot quicker," Purdy told reporters. "So when I go out there I know what we're doing. Now it's 'Where can I get the ball to the right guy faster?' So sort of just processing those kinds of things helps. At quarterback, obviously just continuing to work on your arm strength and all that kind of stuff, but I think just the way you process, the way you go through reads, you can't get enough reps.

"So that's where I'm at, obviously watching the game tape, coming in to practice and now running those plays right now during OTAs for me is huge. Getting better with different concepts and getting more comfortable and familiar with the verbiage."

Because Purdy's job on the field is much easier this offseason, the young quarterback is able to enjoy his time off of it. Instead of rehabbing, Purdy has been able to enjoy spending time with his teammates and experiencing all the perks of being a star NFL quarterback.

"I think it's huge, especially being out in this area. Checking out, getting a better feel for the Bay Area, what it has to offer, the people, everything," Purdy shared. "It's been fun being able to go out and explore and do different things. Last year obviously it was 24/7 rehab, go home, rest up, get ready for the next day of rehab.

"So now it's obviously get after it with my craft and the mental with the playbook and film and stuff, but on the weekends when the guys are all able to get together and be able to have some fun together, it's been refreshing. Obviously, we're all business on the field, but get off the field and have those relationships, man, that's something we'll always have for the rest of our lives."

