Domas changes Kings jersey number to honor father Arvydas

As Kings general manager Monte McNair and Co. brace for personnel adjustments this summer, Domantas Sabonis is making his own personal change for the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Sabonis family legacy will continue in Sacramento next season, as Domantas announced Friday he will switch from No. 10 to No. 11 to honor his Hall of Fame father, Arvydas Sabonis.

No. 11 was retired by Hall of Fame player Bob Davies, who played for the Rochester Royals from 1948 to 1955. Davies and Bobby Wanzer formed one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA's early years and led the Royals to the 1951 NBA championship.

From Rochester to Cincinnati to Kansas City to now Sacramento as the Kings six decades later, the Kings continued the honor of Davies' jersey retirement.

But the team noted in the announcement that Davies' children have given their blessing for Domantas to wear their father's retired No. 11 jersey.

“My siblings and I are so proud of our father and everything he accomplished throughout his legendary NBA career,” said Bob Davies’ daughter Camy Davies Keck. “He was a great influence on our family as well as many young aspiring athletes. He was definitely a man of true character.

"Given the Sabonis family’s special connection to number 11, we thought it was fitting to share our dad’s number with Domantas and wish him much success. We are thankful to the Kings organization and fans for their continued support."

Domantas is grateful to the Davies for allowing him to share the No. 11 with him and his family.

“The number 11 holds a special place in mine and my family’s lives, having worn it throughout my career in honor of my father,” Domantas said. “I’m incredibly thankful to the Davies family for sharing number 11 with me and I look forward to building on the legacy of all those who wore it before me.”

"Bob Davies is a franchise legend, and we deeply appreciate his family for their partnership," said Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “This is an exciting next chapter for Domas and his family, and we look forward to seeing number 11 out on the court next season.”

Arvydas was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1986 after a successful career in Europe. In seven NBA seasons, he averaged 12 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. His elite passing and playmaking ability changed the game for centers all over the world. Arvydas was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

And just like his father, Domantas' playmaking and unselfishness have helped lift Sacramento to a new tier in the NBA after the team and its passionate fan base spent 16 seasons with a playoff appearance.

In two full seasons with Sacramento, Domantas averaged 19.3 points on 60.4 percent shooting, with 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 161 games.

It will be a new, but familiar, beginning for Domantas' NBA career. And after missing the playoffs in 2023-24, the Kings -- just like the Sabonis family -- are welcoming new change next season.