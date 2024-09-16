Purdy, Aiyuk still repairing their previous 49ers chemistry

MINNEAPOLIS — In the 49ers' 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk looked like they still are in the process of rebuilding the chemistry they’ve shown in the past.

Aiyuk caught four of his five targets for 43 yards at U.S. Bank Stadium, which was an improvement from Week 1 when he caught only two of his five targets for 28 yards. Purdy believes it's only a matter of time before they both improve on the field.

“I think he looks pretty good and stuff, but I'm not dropping back thinking B.A.'s not been like what he was like,” Purdy said after the loss. “I don't think that at all. For me, I go through my reads. He's been where he needs to be.”

Aiyuk and Purdy have had just two short weeks of on-field practice together since the end of the 2023 NFL season, as the wide receiver "held in" during training camp this summer amid contract negotiations. As they get more time together, Purdy knows their opportunities will increase, but the quarterback believes his receiver has been putting in the work.

“There’s probably a couple routes maybe in certain looks where we both could have been better on some stuff, but that’s like early in the season stuff if you ask me,” Purdy said. “I know we'll continue to get better together in our connection. For four quarters, I thought B.A. grinded and, you know, went and competed, man. I'm proud of him for that.”

Like several players after the game, Aiyuk shared that the temperature in US Bank Stadium was not a controlled environment like most domed stadiums, but instead, quite warm. It was so warm that George Kittle left the field for an IV of fluids because the tight end was experiencing muscle cramps.

“I felt better today, but it was hot,” Aiyuk said of his second week back on the field. “Super hot out there, but solid. I think I played more snaps this week. Probably like 80 percent, 85.”

Towards the end of the 2023 season, Aiyuk rarely came off the field -- including 67 of the 75 total offensive plays in the Super Bowl. As the Second-Team All-Pro receiver gets more practice in, the more he will be on the field.

As far as if the offense is reaching its potential, Aiyuk knows there is more to give.

"Not yet,” Aiyuk said. “I got to watch the tape, but it definitely could be better.”

The 49ers have a week before they travel south to face off with their NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams, and Purdy and Aiyuk no doubt will be working to improve.

