Purdy day to day with back soreness; 49ers QB's MRI results ‘good'

After plenty of bad luck on the injury front, the 49ers are being careful with their quarterback.

Brock Purdy is day to day as he deals with some back soreness, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday, and all signs point to a positive recovery for the San Francisco signal-caller.

"His MRI was good, so we feel good about that," Shanahan said via conference call when asked if there were any structural concerns with Purdy's back. "So, just sore today. Hopefully he'll feel better by Wednesday."

Shanahan didn't mention where Purdy's back soreness might have come from, though the 49ers star took some hits during San Francisco's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium as he rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries -- including a diving first-down conversion late in the third quarter.

Purdy dives for the conversion 😤 pic.twitter.com/9mLFGmAweK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2024

Purdy had a much smoother day in the backfield in Week 3, however, falling victim to just one sack courtesy of outside linebacker Byron Young. But in Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings' defense brought Purdy to the ground on six sacks.

The back soreness comes on the heels of Purdy's best game of the 2024 NFL season so far despite the loss in Southern California, with the 24-year-old completing 22 of his 30 pass attempts for 292 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions and a 137.1 passer rating against Los Angeles.

The 49ers certainly can't afford any more significant injuries. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve and has yet to play this season as he deals with a calf injury and Achilles tendinitis, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to miss at least one more week with a calf strain after being ruled out against the Rams.

In addition, tight end George Kittle missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, and Shanahan also revealed Monday that starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sustained a partial triceps tear in the Week 3 loss and likely will miss the rest of the season.

The 49ers certainly hope Purdy is good to go for their Week 4 clash against the New England Patriots this coming Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

