CMC posts heartwarming message after Commanders draft brother Luke

Christian McCaffrey welcomed his younger brother Luke to the NFL with a heartwarming message on Friday.

After the Washington Commanders selected Luke in the third round, No. 100 overall, of the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers All-Pro running back shared a special post to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate his lil bro.

"Couldn't be more proud of my brother," Christian wrote. "What a story. Bet on yourself every step of the way."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Couldn’t be more proud of my brother @mccaffrey_luke. What a story. Bet on yourself every step of the way. What a story🥹🤝🏻 #NFLdraft — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) April 27, 2024

Luke initially was a quarterback at Nebraska, Louisville and Rice before he suggested to Owls head coach Mike Bloomgren to move him to receiver, and he was the Owls' leading receiver in 2023.

Two years later, Luke is headed to the NFL as a receiver with the Commanders.

Over two campaigns as a wideout, McCaffrey caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns.

From the Bosas to the Kelces, there's now a new sibling duo in the NFL -- and the McCaffreys couldn't be more excited.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast