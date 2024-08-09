Aiyuk shares blunt response to latest 49ers contract report

Like many NFL fans, Brandon Aiyuk is fed up with the constantly changing reports surrounding himself and the 49ers this offseason.

After several reports Friday indicated that the star wide receiver and San Francisco restarted negotiations on a long-term contract, Aiyuk shared a blunt response to an Instagram post regarding the latest development.

"Brad, Niners be in the media every day lol, it's two options out there pick one and stop dropping reports simple," Aiyuk wrote while responding to a post from The SF Niners.

🚨NEW: BRANDON AIYUK ON IG



👀👀👀



This is responding to report that the Niners have made renewed efforts to get a deal done pic.twitter.com/tQ6a9XJe6H — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 9, 2024

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Friday, citing sources, that Aiyuk and the 49ers have since restarted negotiations on a long-term contract extension after a recent sit-down meeting.

In that meeting, "open and candid thoughts were expressed," Schultz added, and after months of negotiations and trade rumors, there is optimism that Aiyuk could remain in the Bay, however, the situation remains “very fluid."

Aiyuk and the 49ers have discussed an extension all offseason, but when negotiations stalled, the wide receiver reportedly requested a trade.

Several teams with interest were then connected to the 26-year-old, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Tom Pelissero also reported Friday that the situation remains fluid and that other teams tied to the receiver in trade talks still are in the mix, but added that Aiyuk remaining with the 49ers "appears increasingly possible."

It has been a rollercoaster all summer for Aiyuk, the 49ers and the Faithful. But the star receiver seemingly is the most tired of it all and ready to just focus on football for the 2024 season.

