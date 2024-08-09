Aiyuk's personal coach rips 49ers brass over receiver's contract status

Brandon Aiyuk's contract hold-in took a major twist earlier this week when sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that the 49ers had the framework of trades with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.

The situation has evolved in the days since, with the Patriots removing themselves from Aiyuk trade talks, and the Pittsburgh Steelers re-engaging in conversations with the 49ers.

While all this is going on, it's unclear if the 49ers and Aiyuk still are trying to negotiation a contract extension.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Aiyuk's personal coach, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, wants the 49ers make things right, and the former NFL wide receiver pointed the finger coach Kyle Shanahan, in particular.

"I don't know what he's thinking," Houshmandzadeh told Mark T. Willard and Dan Dibley on 95.7 The Game on Thursday. "I mean, he's like any other player. He just want to play football like anybody would. I just want the 49ers to realize what they have and [for] Kyle Shanahan [to] fix this situation. It really is disheartening when other teams -- plural -- are willing to pay you so much more than your own team. But you're still willing to take less to stay with your own team. It's crazy.

"Like figure that out, because y'all did this with DeForest Buckner. Y'all remember that right? They traded him to the [Indianapolis] Colts and drafted Javon Kinlaw because he was supposed to be the answer and I'm probably guessing if DeForest Buckner was still with the Niners these last few years, they may have a Super Bowl. He was that good up front. So don't just think you can draft a guy and replace a guy. Like it's not that easy and the Niners have been really, really good without Buckner but they may have a Super Bowl if they had them. So don't let a total of [5 or 6] million dollar cost you a Super Bowl."

Shanahan and Aiyuk have had a up-and-down relationship over the last four seasons, with the former first-round draft pick eventually earning his coach's trust and blossoming into a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Houshmandzadeh alluded to Aiyuk's willingness to take less money from the 49ers, as opposed to $32 million per season other interested teams might be willing to pay the 26-year-old.

The former 11-year NFL veteran also hinted at the difference between Aiyuk and the 49ers might be in the neighborhood of $2 million per season.

"It may have been a little more than $32 [million]," Houshmandzadeh told Willard and Dibley. "Now you got a team willing to pay you that much and you're not even asking that much from your own team. Like, come on man. I'm sure the Niners are pissed. They're ready for it to be over and I'm sure BA is pissed and ready for it to be over. Just come back together and find something that works, like [$28 million].

"You wouldn't give him $28 million a year but you'd give him [$26 million]? Over the course of three years, that's $6 million. In the world of football … that's nothing. That's nothing. I know you have Trent Williams to worry about and Brock Purdy next year but if Brandon Aiyuk is not on the Niners … they're still going to be a very good team … I don't believe they're in an NFC Championship Game."

Contract extension talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers seem to have stalled in recent months, and while Houshmandzadeh acknowledged the financial aspect of the negotiations, he took more shots at Shanahan regarding how things are playing out.

"Obviously I think it's about everything," Houshmandzadeh told Willard and Dibley. "You want average per year to be 28 if you're with the Niners. The Niners want it to be 26. The total guarantee, give or take, some teams are going to offer more than others. You guys know more than I do. He turned down New England. What do you think that guarantee was going to be? What do you think it's going to be? It was gonna be … more than what the Niners were offering. So is it about money? Yeah. But is it completely about money? No, because he could have gone to a team that was offering him way more. He chose not to.

"And so like Kyle Shanahan -- he's a headstrong person. He's a great coach but he's a great coach that should probably have two Super Bowls. Let's go back to Atlanta when you're calling the plays. You should have won that. You should have won this past season. Patrick Mahomes throw the ball. Get that ball to Christian McCaffrey, game's over, you guys are Super Bowl champs. Just like there's some missteps that BA may have taken, Kyle Shanahan has had missteps also in coaching in the biggest games of his career and it doesn't get easier by getting rid of good players."

Aiyuk, who is under contract with the 49ers for the 2024 NFL season at $14.1 million, has a big decision to make. While the Steelers reportedly are his preferred destination, Houshmandzadeh would be willing to put money on the Arizona State product wanting to stay in San Francisco.

"I don't know but I bet he'd rather be a Niner," Houshmandzadeh told Willard and Dibley. "I mean there's going to be hurt feelings on both sides. When stuff like this, it's like arguing with your wife or your girlfriend and stuff. When I'm mad I may say some things that I don't mean. I may mean them but I really don't mean them. I'm just saying them to make you mad and so I'm sure there's been some things said both ways that may upset both parties but I told him this. If I got a pick, I'm staying with the Niners. Why wouldn't you?

"And so it's up to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan and … Jed York, listen to this Jed York, make it happen Jed York, Jed York make it happen. Don't let feelings come into play. When it's business you can't let your feelings get in the middle of business. Get it done. It sucks when another team appreciates your talent more than the team that drafted you. Because 'Oh we want you, we want you.' 'Well, show me. Why you want me to take less? You're not giving anybody else less. Who else played on their [fifth-year option]? Bosa didn't. Deebo didn't. Why do I have to? Players look at things like that and you just want to be fairly compensated."

Houshmandzadeh made it clear he has a preferred outcome -- whether it happens remains to be seen.

"I don't know what's going to happen man, but I know what I want to happen," Houshmandzadeh told Willard and Dibley." I'm being very, very honest when I say this. I want them to stay with the Niners man. As much as I hate to say it because my homeboys are going to be talking trash to me all year because they're always winning now but I feel in his heart of hearts, that's where he wants to be. I feel that's where he should be. I just think it's so cool to be able to sign a second deal with the team that drafted you and always have the potential to win a Super Bowl. I just think that's cool.

"Feelings get hurt along the way though in these type of negotiations. A negotiation is where both parties bend and give a little bit and you walk away from the negotiation feeling like you both gave up too much but you have a deal that's a fair negotiation. If you can get a more than $32 [million] from one team and the least amount that any other team is offering you is still more than your team, it's like come on guys. Like come on man. Just be fair with me. That's all he wants and so I hope … I don't know where it's going be but I hope he stays with the Niners man I really do."

With the 49ers and Browns having the framework of a trade in place, Aiyuk has been given permission to negotiate a contract with Cleveland. But if the sides were able to come to terms, it's likely it would have happened by now.

The Steelers and 49ers originally couldn't come to an agreement on a trade package, but they are talking again, though there's no word if they have settled on compensation. Until they do, it's unlikely that Aiyuk is able to talk to Pittsburgh about a contract.

So unless there's movement with the Browns or the Steelers, Aiyuk's best option might be to re-engage the 49ers about a contract extension.

If that's the case, and the sides can work something out, Houshmandzadeh might get his wish.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast