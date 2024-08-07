Report: Shanahan ‘bothered' by Aiyuk's behavior amid 49ers hold-in

The 49ers' ongoing saga with Brandon Aiyuk has appeared cordial on the outside, but internally, coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly became fed up with the wide receiver's recent antics.

San Francisco could deal Aiyuk at any moment after contract extension negotiations with him hit a wall this offseason, resulting in the star wideout requesting a trade. Shanahan is willing to move on from Aiyuk because he is "bothered" by the 26-year-old's behavior, including his recent "bro hug" with the coach and his "perceived brooding," the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Silver reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

"The continued presence of Aiyuk, in all his emotionally charged splendor, seems to be triggering," Silver wrote.

Aiyuk currently is at 49ers training camp as a "hold-in," not taking part in practice as his situation is worked out but certainly making his presence known. After Aiyuk was seen greeting president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and Shanahan at midfield during practice last Wednesday with very friendly handshakes and hugs, the coach didn't seem too perturbed by the interaction.

“That’s just usually how we greet each other, honestly," Shanahan told reporters after Friday's practice. "You guys would see maybe a lot more hugs in here if we had a film for you guys, but we're not on 'Hard Knocks.'

"We saw him on the field. He hadn’t been on the field a lot. We walked by each other, and it's usually how we greet each other. Bro hug -- nothing more, nothing less. Thank you.”

While Shanahan reportedly is bothered by Aiyuk's behavior at camp, the wide receiver has been vocal about his situation since February, starting with some cryptic social media posts by his family after San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss. When asked if he wanted to stay with the 49ers in his exit interview after the season's end, Aiyuk left his answer open-ended.

“If that’s the right move, yeah,” Aiyuk said, before noting that right move would look like "being a champion."

And in June, Aiyuk posted a video to social media which shows him on the phone with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels saying, "They said they don't want me back ... I swear," about the 49ers -- a very public declaration.

The 49ers made Aiyuk an offer shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft and haven't engaged since, Silver reported, citing a source familiar with the negotiations. Fast forward three months, and San Francisco has yet to extend the Second-Team All-Pro while exploring trade options for their former first-round draft pick.

Aiyuk and Shanahan's relationship started out rocky, with the wideout famously earning a spot in the coach's "doghouse" before becoming a top dog in the 49ers' offense as he matured and adapted to the scheme.

But it appears as if the relationship now is too far gone to mend.

