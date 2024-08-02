Shanahan downplays viral Aiyuk hug as contract negotiations stall

Actions speak louder than words, but that apparently isn't the case with Kyle Shanahan's viral hug with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The pair were seen partaking in a friendly embrace on the field during Wednesday's training camp practice, prompting plenty of speculation that the two sides could be nearing a resolution after months of contract negotiations.

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk just walked to midfield and dapped up John Lynch & Kyle Shanahan 👀 pic.twitter.com/eB6OmbxfW9 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) July 31, 2024

Shanahan quickly threw water on any idea that the hug was anything more than the usual greeting he and his star wideout typically engage in when they see each other.

“That’s just usually how we greet each other, honestly," Shanahan told reporters after Friday's practice. "You guys would see maybe a lot more hugs in here if we had a film for you guys, but we're not on 'Hard Knocks.' We saw him on the field. He hadn’t been on the field a lot. We walked by each other, and it's usually how we greet each other. Bro hug -- nothing more, nothing less. Thank you.”

"That's usually how we greet each other. Bro hug. Nothing more, nothing less."



Shanahan downplays yesterday's interaction with Brandon Aiyuk and states there's no update on contract negotiations pic.twitter.com/U9Ltzcy6zP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 2, 2024

Aiyuk and the 49ers haven't made a lot of progress on a contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"There's no new deal for Brandon Aiyuk and they've had a really hard time working one out..



They've continued talking but they just haven't made a lot of progress" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive #FTTB pic.twitter.com/bZU7J6OQ3J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 1, 2024

Any optimism stemming from the warm embrace between Aiyuk and his coach likely fades as quickly as it arrived, with Shanahan's comments all but writing off the encounter as anything of significance.

While Aiyuk's presence at San Francisco's training camp practices and participations in team meetings is far more encouraging than the alternative of a complete absence, until the star officially signs a new deal, 49ers fans will remain on the edge of their seats, searching for any clues -- even innocent hugs between player and coach.

