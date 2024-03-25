Aiyuk posts cryptic message amid ongoing contract extension talks

Brandon Aiyuk's contract extension saga took another turn on Monday after the 49ers star wide receiver posted a cryptic story to his Instagram account.

In the post, Aiyuk added a caption with a dollar sign, talking head, bull, the poop emoji, and someone walking, naturally invoking thoughts about if it's related to not yet having received a contract extension from San Francisco.

Brandon Aiyuk’s latest IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/lp8RDR399N — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 25, 2024

The cryptic message could be interpreted as, "money talks, bulls---t walks," although nobody knows the true definition of the post except for Aiyuk.

This isn't the first enigmatic post by Aiyuk, who shared a noteworthy post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, referencing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin last week after reports surfaced that Pittsburgh had interest in trading for the 26-year-old.

Aiyuk's post comes on the same day that 49ers general manager John Lynch dispelled any notion of San Francisco trading the star wideout while addressing reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando.

“Nothing is going on there,” Lynch said in regards to trade rumors surrounding Aiyuk. “We’re actively talking to Brandon, trying to figure something out.”

George Kittle chimed in with an Instagram story of his own Monday, including a caption riddled with emojis in what can be easily interpreted as a response to Aiyuk's message earlier in the day.

#49ers George Kittle joined in with some cryptic emoji’s 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Wm9arG5qGF — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) March 25, 2024

Aiyuk is coming off a career year where he posted 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns while posting a remarkable 17.9 yards per catch.

The 26-year-old has recorded back-to-back 1,000 receiving-yard seasons, becoming just the fifth player in 49ers franchise history to accomplish the feat.

After being selected No. 25 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie deal on a fifth-year option. With Aiyuk under contract for just one more season -- a time where San Francisco typically works out contract extensions with its cornerstone players -- his future in the Bay Area remains a polarizing topic during the 49ers' offseason.

