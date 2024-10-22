Shanahan recalls phone conversation with ‘bummed' Aiyuk after injury

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are there for Brandon Aiyuk after the wide receiver tore his right ACL and MCL in San Francisco's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

After tests confirmed Aiyuk in fact had suffered a season-ending injury, the 49ers coach spoke to his player to offer his support.

"I talked with him last night, just calling him at his house," Shanahan told reporters Monday via conference call. "I haven't seen him today. But he was hurting, just bummed out. Exactly how you'd expect. But [Aiyuk] is a strong dude and a spiritual guy and believes everything happens for a reason, so he'll be all right.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"But definitely a little down last night, and I was just telling him how bad I felt for him and just let him know we're all here for him through this."

Aiyuk's devastating injury comes after his lengthy training camp "hold in" this summer, which ended with him signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension. In seven 2024 NFL season games so far, Aiyuk had caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns.

It was the 49ers' hope that Aiyuk would only continue to improve as the season wore on after missing all of training camp, but now they'll have to go the rest of their campaign without him. After Shanahan confirmed news of Aiyuk's torn knee ligaments, fellow 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel shared a promise to his teammate on social media.

Deebo sends support to Aiyuk 💔



[via @19problemz IG] pic.twitter.com/h5euSPkWGe — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2024

Samuel, Shanahan, the 49ers and the Faithful certainly are wishing Aiyuk a speedy recovery.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast