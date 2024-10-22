Deebo makes heartfelt promise after Aiyuk's season-ending injury

Athletes are people first.

Star 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be playing for more than just himself throughout the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

On Monday, the six-year veteran made a heartwarming Instagram post issuing a promise to fellow 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in San Francisco’s 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“Know I’m [going to] lay it all on the line for you brother!!! This one hurt [for real],” Samuel wrote, while simultaneously sharing an Instagram post from the 49ers’ official account wishing Aiyuk well.

“Kyle Shanahan has confirmed Brandon Aiyuk has suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear. … Prayers up for BA,” the original San Francisco post read.

The two wideouts have been teammates since Aiyuk’s rookie 2020 season. Samuel and Aiyuk have been a tight-knit duo in the 49ers’ offense ever since.

Admirably, Samuel made the post about Aiyuk while dealing with his own unfortunate situation. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Samuel has been hospitalized with pneumonia and there is no timetable for the All-Pro’s release or return to the gridiron. Samuel truly just had to let the world know he has Aiyuk’s back.

The 3-4 49ers have to hope Samuel can recover as fast and appropriately as possible. Injuries have been a serious issue for San Francisco this season, and losing Aiyuk for the rest of the campaign feels like a slap in the face from the football gods.

The 49ers could use any help they can get right now, and perhaps the power of friendship between Samuel and Aiyuk is exactly that.

