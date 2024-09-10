What Jennings told Aiyuk after rusty return following 49ers hold-in

There was uncertainty this summer as to whether or not Brandon Aiyuk would suit up for the 49ers when Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season rolled around, whether it was because his contract dispute remained unresolved or he had been traded to another team.

But despite the dramatic saga, which ultimately ended with San Francisco extending its star wide receiver, Aiyuk started in the team's 32-19 win over the New York Jets on Monday night at Levi's Stadium. He didn't exactly pick up where he left off, however, with just two receptions on five targets -- and one costly drop in the end zone.

After the game, fellow 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings revealed to reporters what he told Aiyuk about taking things one game at a time.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I told [Aiyuk] this is just the first start, man, so we know how long this journey is going to take us, and just one game at a time," Jennings said. "It just means a lot to have the boys back together, have the band back together, and we had a hell of a concert tonight."

"We had a hell of a concert tonight."



Jauan Jennings is grateful to have the 49ers' band of receivers back together 🎸 pic.twitter.com/IbDy7damG6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2024

Aiyuk and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were involved in trade rumors this offseason, but both remained with the team despite all of the chatter. While Aiyuk signed a four-year extension worth $120 million to remain with San Francisco, Samuel and the 49ers agreed to a contract restructure that reportedly created an additional $16.4 million in cap space.

After missing all of training camp before rejoining the team in practice following his new deal, Aiyuk caught two passes for 28 yards against the Jets on Monday and let a near-touchdown pass from Brock Purdy slip through his hands in the end zone right before halftime.

"It was a dime. Sick," Aiyuk told reporters of Purdy's throw after the game, noting he would catch it next week "for sure."

"It was a dime."



Brandon Aiyuk regrets dropping Brock Purdy's near-TD pass pic.twitter.com/TKtvmCSXIF — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2024

The 49ers' offense still steamrolled the Jets' vaunted defense despite Aiyuk's rusty return, however, thanks to a breakout performance from running back Jordan Mason, who was filling in for an injured Christian McCaffrey, along with some key catches from Jennings and a go-ahead touchdown by Samuel.

And as Jennings said, San Francisco's Week 1 win was just the first of many contests. After missing so much time this offseason, it might take Aiyuk a little bit longer to make an impact as one of Purdy's top weapons.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast