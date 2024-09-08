Report: Aiyuk nixed last-second Steelers trade before 49ers deal

It appears Brandon Aiyuk nearly joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers on Aug. 29, the star receiver was close to being dealt to Pittsburgh.

Just how close was it? On the same day he agreed to his deal with San Francisco, Aiyuk nixed a trade to the Steelers in the 11th hour as president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and the front office were finalizing a deal with Pittsburgh, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday morning on "FOX NFL Sunday."

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1832819155676106753

"The day it actually got done, the 49ers were trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers," Glazer said. "It was already en route there and then all of a sudden Brandon Aiyuk happened to show up early to the facility that day, went downstairs, tried to meet with Kyle Shanahan. Kyle Shanahan was trying to get in touch with the front office but they couldn't take his call because they were trying to get the trade done to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"So Shanahan actually ran all the way upstairs, said 'Hold this, let's put a hold on these trade talks right now. Pittsburgh, we'll call you right back.' They went down and talked to Aiyuk for about two hours. They said, 'Look, you have until the end of practice. We are either trading you to Pittsburgh today or you can take the deal that's been on the table. It's up to you, but you have until the end of practice.' He said 'This is where I want to be.' Brandon Aiyuk remains a 49er."

Aiyuk's decision came not a moment too soon as it appears a trade to Pittsburgh was imminent before the receiver, with Shanahan's help, rushed to put a stop to the deal.

The All-Pro receiver now remains with the 49ers, the organization that selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared to have been moments away from trading him.

