Aiyuk credits good luck ladybug for wild catch in 49ers' win vs. Lions

Brandon Aiyuk was the hero in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

But the 49ers wide receiver attributed his heroics to a tiny insect who paid him a visit before kickoff.

"Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe, and y'all know what that means," Aiyuk told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews after the 34-31 win. "So that's all I can say because other than that I don't know. Just great luck. God was with us today."

In the third quarter of Sunday's game, Aiyuk made an unbelievable catch just when San Francisco needed it most. Aiyuk was tied up with Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor and the latter deflected Brock Purdy's pass intended for Aiyuk. But the 49ers receiver somehow managed to catch and secure the bouncing ball for a 51-yard reception.

Later in the drive, Purdy threw a dart to Aiyuk for a touchdown, cutting Detroit's lead to seven points and putting San Francisco back into the game.

AIYUK! WHAT A CATCH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fhIYudZ6bL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

Still processing this BA grab 😮 pic.twitter.com/13RqVb6SI5 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

As incredible as Aiyuk's catch was, it didn't crack the top spot of Sports Center's infamous Top 10 plays of the day.

The jaw-dropping catch was outshined by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's wild 13-yard pass ... to himself in their AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aiyuk posted a video of himself reacting to Sports Center's list, and shared a hilariously candid reaction to being snubbed of the top spot.

Warning: This video contains NSFW language

Brandon Aiyuk's crazy catch didn't make it to No. 1 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.



Aiyuk's reaction to finding out what No. 1 was 😂pic.twitter.com/72bj6awjk0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2024

Aiyuk's heroics will be needed next month when the 49ers and Chiefs come face to face in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Hopefully for him, his flying insect friend will follow him to the desert.

