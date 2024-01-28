49ers set all-time NFL playoff mark with NFC title game win vs. Lions

Plenty of history was made in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, including San Francisco setting an impressive NFL playoff record.

By virtue of their 34-31 victory over the Lions, the 49ers now have the most playoff wins in NFL history with 38, surpassing the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

The mark is a significant milestone for the franchise as the 49ers advance to their eighth Super Bowl and look to win the big game for the first time since 1995.

San Francisco has appeared in 35 percent of all NFC Championship games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, with its 19 appearances being the most in the NFC and the most conference championship appearances by any team.

Brock Purdy had another solid game for the 49ers after settling into the game throwing for 267 yards and 1 touchdown as San Francisco’s defense made just enough critical plays to hold off Detroit's explosive offense.

The 49ers are now tied for the second-most Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. The Patriots currently have the most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history with 11.

San Francisco will look to avenge its previous two Super Bowl losses and win the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers are tied with the Cowboys for second place with five Super Bowl victories, with the Patriots and Steelers tied for first place with six.

The 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.