Report: Aiyuk initially rejected 49ers' two Aug. 12 contract offers

Brandon Aiyuk signed a new lucrative four-year 49ers contract extension last week, but the pact wasn't without obstacles.

In the aftermath of Aiyuk and the 49ers agreeing to a $120 million contract with $76 million guaranteed last Thursday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed that the All-Pro wide receiver ultimately accepted an offer that San Francisco originally put on the table on Aug. 12.

But that wasn't the only contract proposal the 49ers put forward on Aug. 12.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that in addition to the four-year, $120 million offer, the 49ers also proposed a three-year, $87 million contract.

Per Breer, Aiyuk initially rejected both offers, prompting the 49ers to pull them.

Aiyuk and the 49ers started negotiating again and the team put both offers back in front of the 26-year-old, per Breer.

In the end, Aiyuk took the four-year contract offer he at one point turned down after general manager/president of football operations John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan turned up the heat once the 49ers' 53-man roster was set last Tuesday.

The 49ers have been off since last Thursday, but it's likely Aiyuk will be on the practice field Tuesday in Santa Clara as the team prepares for its 2024 NFL regular-season opener against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast