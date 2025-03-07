Trending

Steph meets superfan Grandma Kitty in adorable pregame moment

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

After nearly two months of anticipation -- and a decade-long fandom -- Grandma Kitty met Warriors superstar Steph Curry on Thursday night.

The 86-year-old superfan, Kitty Ford, from Mechanicville, New York, shared a wholesome moment with Curry ahead of Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The video shows Curry walking over to one of his biggest fans as she embraces him with a massive, warm hug. The two exchanged a brief conversation as Curry gifted her a custom "Grandma Kitty" Warriors jersey.

In mid-January, Ford's granddaughter, Maddie, took a video of Kitty that quickly went viral. The video showcased Kitty's deep fandom of Curry and the Warriors, and included her explaining her handwritten notebook that tracks all of Curry’s games – who they’re playing against, at what time and on what channel – as well as how he performed, and posted it to TikTok.

In the viral video, Kitty also explained how she watches all Warriors games on NBA TV. But Thursday night in Brooklyn, she didn't have to watch on NBA TV, as she had the unique opportunity to attend the game in person and meet her favorite player.

The cherry on top for Grandma Kitty -- and the Warriors -- will be a Golden State win.

