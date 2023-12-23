Armstead, Jennings ruled out vs. Ravens; Hargrave questionable

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers hope to get an important piece of their defensive line back for their "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium.

Javon Hargrave, who returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday, has been designated as questionable to play in the game, Kyle Shanahan said Saturday. The interior defensive lineman is a key piece of the team’s run defense that struggled in his absence during their Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Arik Armstead remains sidelined while rehabbing from a foot and knee injury. Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens will see increased playing time next to Hargrave with the challenge of containing quarterback Lamar Jackson, who also is the Ravens’ top rusher.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Yes, we are concerned,” Shanahan said Saturday regarding Armstead’s injury. “We do think he has a chance each week, but I’d say it’s a little more the foot than the knee. It’s something that’s bothered him for a little bit. I’m just hoping the pain will go down.”

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers' offense will be without Jauan Jennings, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The 49ers' No. 3 receiver has recorded 19 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown this season but plays an even bigger role as run-blocker.

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell, who has been active for nine games this season, could return to the field as change of pace back behind Christian McCaffrey. The ball carrier’s last appearance was in the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (ankle), offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (ribs), and offensive lineman Ben Bartch (finger) no longer have any injury designation for the game.

Linebacker and special teams standout Oren Burks remains sidelined with a knee injury, and Ross Dwelley remains out with an ankle injury.

Scout team standout players of the week were cornerback Jason Verrett, safety Erik Harris and tight end Jake Tonges.

Here is the 49ers' official game status report for Monday night against the Ravens:

OUT

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion protocol)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

Questionable

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast