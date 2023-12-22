49ers injury report: Hargrave returns to practice ahead of Ravens clash

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave returned to practice on Friday after missing the 49ers’ Week 15 game due to a hamstring injury.

Hargrave took part in limited practice after sitting out the team’s game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals due to a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings remained sidelined from practice due to a concussion sustained against the Cardinals. Jennings remains in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jennings, defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot and knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) did not practice as the 49ers prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night.

Jennings, the 49ers' No. 3 receiver, has 19 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown this season.

Hargrave and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (ankle) took part in limited practice, along with backup offensive lineman Ben Bartch (finger) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee).

49ers practice report

Did not practice

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

Limited

G Ben Bartch (finger)

DE Clelin Ferrell (ankle)

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Ravens practice report

Did Not Participate

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion)

CB Arthur Maulet (knee)

Full Participation in Practice

WR Odell Beckham (illness)

WR Zay Flowers (foot)

LB Malik Hamm (ankle)

T Ronnie Stanley (concussion)

S Marcus Williams (groin)