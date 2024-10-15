49ers sign veteran safety Amos to practice squad amid injuries

The 49ers added depth to their depleted safety ranks, signing veteran Adrian Amos to the practice squad, his agency, Equity Sports, first announced Tuesday and the team later confirmed.

Amos, a nine-year NFL veteran, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015, and he played four seasons with them before signing with the Green Bay Packers for the 2019 season. Amos spent four seasons with the Packers, too, before splitting time between the New York Jets and Houston Texans in 2023.

Amos, 31, has 664 total tackles (539 solo) in 142 career games (125 starts), with 10 interceptions, 49 passes defensed, 6 sacks and five fumble recoveries.

After placing starting safety Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve before the Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Hufanga's replacement, rookie safety Malik Mustapha, suffered an ankle injury in the game, which likely prompted the team to further pursue safety depth.

