49ers QB Purdy not focused on ‘nonsense' contract speculation

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is focused on the task at hand, winning a Super Bowl, not about his looming contract extension next offseason.

He has his eyes on one of, but not the only prize that could be coming his way.

In speaking to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Saturday at 49ers training camp, Purdy was asked about the lucrative contract extensions for Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Green Bay's Jordan Love and how closely he pays attention to those deals knowing that he is eligible to sign a contract extension in 2025.

"That's great, I'm happy for those guys," Purdy said. "But for me and this team now, man, we've got to focus on 2024. This season is so long, man and there's so much stuff that you go through so to get caught up in what the years can look like down the road or anything like that, to me that's pretty nonsense. Focusing one day at a time, I have to get better for this team and we all do, so that's where my focus is at and all of our focus is at."

Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract ($55 million AAV) with Jacksonville earlier this offseason before both Tagovailoa (four years, $212.4 million; $53.1 million AAV) and Love (four years, $220 million deal; $55 million AAV) agreed to lucrative deals with their respective teams this week.

What might Purdy get next offseason? Well, ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes if the 49ers quarterback maintains his MVP-caliber play in 2024 while factoring in the ballooning quarterback market and an increased salary cap in 2025, the third-year signal caller could make upwards of $65 million per season.

That certainly would be a hard number to ignore all season ...

