49ers overreactions: Is Moody a liability heading into playoffs?

The 49ers wanted to get everything buttoned up Sunday, two weekends before playing their first game in the NFL postseason.

Coming out of the regular-season finale, the 49ers appear to be in good physical condition heading into the playoffs.

However, coach Kyle Shanahan did not want to be answering questions about rookie kicker Jake Moody, who missed a 38-yard field goal attempt and an extra point in the team’s 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 at Levi's Stadium.

“He has done a hell of a job up to this point and just had a rough day," Shanahan said.

There were not a lot of other things around the 49ers this season to cause much concern as they wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC before the final week.

With few topics to discuss for the next two weeks, the kicker appears to be at the top of the list among Facebook followers in our weekly edition of 49ers overreactions:

Kyle and Lynch need to be fired if we lose a playoff game due to a Moody missed FG or PAT. (Marko B.)

Overreaction? Yes.

We detect a twinge of hyperbole in your statement, but we understand the point you’re making.

Of course, there is nothing that could happen in the postseason that would prompt CEO Jed York to fire either head coach Kyle Shanahan or general manager John Lynch.

After last season, the 49ers opted to make a change at kicker with Robbie Gould scheduled for free agency.

With the decision to select Moody with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers were bringing in a young player with a stronger leg who would be under contract for four seasons at considerable cap savings.

In his final season with the 49ers, Gould was 27 of 32 on field-goal attempts (84.4 percent) and 50 of 51 on extra points. As a rookie, Moody was 21 of 25 on field goals (84 percent) and 60 of 61 on PATs.

Moody missed from 41 yards out in the closing seconds of Week 6 of the 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He went nine games without a miss before Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Rams.

Following Gould was a difficult ask for anybody based on his postseason credentials (29 field-goal attempts without a miss). That history was no guarantee he would remain perfect during another playoff run, but there’s no way to argue against 100 percent.

Gould’s history placed more pressure on the next 49ers’ kicker and more scrutiny on those responsible for making the change.

Carry two kickers for the playoffs. (Mark R.)

Overreaction? Probably, yes.

In theory, it sounds like a good move. But what kind of signal would that send to Moody? How would that impact his confidence?

After the game, Shanahan closed the door on any speculation about bringing in another kicker at this stage of the season.

“No, we're good with Jake,” Shanahan said.

Sure, the 49ers have the option of re-signing Matthew Wright or Zane Gonzalez (assuming he’s healthy) to the practice squad. But would they actually have a competition during the week to see who kicks in the playoffs? Doubtful. And they definitely would not have two kickers active for a game.

The 49ers have no other choice but to ride with Moody. Nobody knows whether a kicker has the clutch gene or not. Moody was nicknamed “Money Moody” in college. But he did not make the biggest kick of his rookie season, so we’ll just have to see how it goes in the future when he gets those opportunities with the game on the line.

Arik Armstead is our most important defensive player. (Kristopher U.)

Overreaction? No.

The 49ers do not want to find out what it’s like to play without any of their other top defensive players. We know what the defense looks like without Armstead, and it’s not great.

There is a huge drop-off at defensive tackle after Armstead, who is equally effective playing the run and the pass. The 49ers’ run defense suffered in the final five games of the regular season when Armstead was out with foot and knee issues.

And he is very good at pushing the pocket and rushing the passer on nickel downs, too.

Armstead appears to be trending toward being available when the 49ers play their first postseason game. That would be a huge lift for the defense if he is able to step back into the lineup and fill the gaping hole that was left due to his absence.

Too much rest especially for Purdy will cause the 49ers to come out rusty in the first half of their next playoff game. (Don T.)

Overreaction? Yes.

Let’s take you back to Sept. 10.

Brock Purdy had major elbow surgery six months earlier. He attempted just 14 passes during the preseason, including nine in the 49ers’ final tuneup game. Then, 16 days later, Purdy took the field for the first game of the regular season.

The first time the 49ers touched the ball this season, they marched down the field and Purdy completed the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk.

If he did not show rust then, there’s no reason he would be set up to fail at this point after starting 16 games and compiling franchise record-setting numbers.

The point Shanahan and the veterans stressed last week was to continue to work hard and get better. Purdy showed up at Levi’s Stadium 4 1/2 hours before kickoff on Sunday to get in as much work as possible before watching the game from the sideline.

It was the right move for the 49ers to take no chances with Purdy on Sunday. And it also is the right move to emphasize the importance of working hard in practices to get better during this time when they’re waiting to see which team they’ll face in their first playoff game.

It was a mistake to trade Lance and we saw why. Darnold has no business on an NFL roster. (Brian M.)

Overreaction? Yes.

Sam Darnold beat out Trey Lance for the No. 2 job in training camp. It was clear to anyone who was around the team, watched practices and talked to people inside the building. People really like Lance, but Darnold looked to be more polished and game-ready.

Sure, the 49ers could have held onto Lance as the No. 3, but at that point, it seemed to make sense for all sides for Lance to get a fresh start elsewhere. The 49ers were pleased to pick up a fourth-round draft pick from the Dallas Cowboys.

Lance needs time and experience, and he was not going to get a lot of practice time if he had remained with the 49ers. After all, the team’s No. 1 quarterback takes all of the practice snaps during the season and the backup runs the scout team. There are not a lot of opportunities for the No. 3 quarterback to work on his craft.

Darnold would have received a $300,000 bonus if the 49ers had won Sunday’s game. Their final bid to pull out the victory got away when he was too loose with the ball and fumbled.

He played most of the game with the backups, and managed to complete 16 of 26 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and no interception. The receivers did not help him, either. Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley dropped well-thrown deep passes in the fourth quarter that had as much to do with the loss as anything.

Darnold will be a backup in the NFL next season, and it seems likely the 49ers want him back. The only question is whether Darnold ends up with an opportunity that he believes is better for his career.

