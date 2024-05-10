Giants trade Jefferies to Pirates, White to Brewers after DFAing them

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two veteran right-handers now are with other organizations after being designated for assignment by the Giants.

The team announced Friday that it had made two separate trades, sending Daulton Jefferies to the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco and Mitch White to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.

Both pitchers were DFA'd on the last road trip as the Giants called up right-hander Mason Black and catcher Jakson Reetz.

Nolasco, 22, was playing for the Pirates' High-A affiliate. He’s off to a slow start this season, with a .173 average and .558 OPS, but he hit 20 homers last year in 102 Low-A games. Overall, he has a .796 OPS in five minor league seasons.

Jefferies was the choice to take Blake Snell's spot in the Giants’ rotation on the first road trip, but he had a rough start in San Diego and struggled again when he was called up to pitch in Boston last week.



Jeffries gave up nine earned runs across 4 2/3 innings. White allowed seven earned runs in 5 1/3 relief innings.

Black will make his second start Saturday, and now is at the front of the line when the Giants need an additional starter. It’s also possible that he at some point will serve as the long reliever, a role the Giants hoped White could fill after they made a similar cash deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

