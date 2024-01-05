49ers ‘intend' to play Williams early in Week 18 matchup vs. Rams

It appears one of the 49ers' best players will suit up for the Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

General manager John Lynch joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Friday morning, where he revealed that All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is likely to play in the regular-season finale despite the 49ers resting an abundance of starters after already securing the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

"I think we intend on playing Trent early in this game and seeing where that goes and Trent's all for it," Lynch said. "Trent's done tremendous, he's in really good health and he understands and trusts in Kyle [Shanahan] and our coaching staff that we're going to put him and the rest of his teammates in the best possible position."

Williams already missed two games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain and sustained a minor groin injury in San Francisco's Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Now healthy heading into the final game of the regular season, the 35-year-old Williams continues to play at a high level and is having fun while doing so, especially after a convincing win over his former Washington Commanders team.

"Trent's in good health right now," Lynch shared. "It's so fun watching him at Washington. Going against your former team I think you always have a little something extra. I just love watching the joy that guy plays with, the joy when Arizona pulled off that win and we're in the locker room watching, he's just really enjoying playing football, which is so cool for me to see, because sometimes when guys have been around they don't relate with their teammates and he's just like one of the guys.

"He's a special player and I (say) often I don't like to talk about Hall of Fame because that's not something you try and predict, but I do know we should all sit back and appreciate this guy, because he's going there. He's going to be in Canton, he's that type of player. But still to see him, the level of play at this stage of his career and the excitement that he plays with. That's a big deal with somebody as talented as Trent is. Keeping your skills and staying in shape, but it's also keeping that passion for the game, he clearly has it."

While the 49ers ideally would like to rest as many starters as possible on Sunday, they must have 48 players active on game day, and that will include a handful of stars who will dress but ultimately will not see the field.

It appears Williams, however, will play limited snaps early on before watching the remainder of the game from the sideline.

