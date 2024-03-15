Kyler Murray has hilariously honest reaction to Aaron Donald's retirement

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history is hanging up the pads.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement after 10 seasons on Friday. And if you want an idea of just how much Donald terrorized opposing offenses, look no further than Kyler Murray’s reaction to his retirement.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback first replied to Donald’s announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, by writing “THANK GOD” along with a few emojis.

THANK GOD.😂😅🫡 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Then, in his own post, Murray said he was honored to have competed against Donald and wished him the best in retirement, before adding “plz don’t come back” along with a praying emoji.

Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97



Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

A first-round pick of the Rams in 2014, Donald racked up three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight first-team All-Pro nods, 10 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title over his career.

Donald had 16 sacks and 26 tackles for loss across 20 career games against the NFC West rival Cardinals, more than he had versus any other team.

But Murray and Co. can now breathe a sigh of relief that they won’t have to deal with Donald anymore.

Following the beginning of the legal tampering period in NFL free agency, some big names were quick to make moves.