Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is concluding his NFL career.

After 10 successful years in Los Angeles, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald announced his retirement, leaving some in awe and others, well, elated.

"Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically -- 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be," Donald wrote in a message on social media. "I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted."

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

After his collegiate career with Pittsburgh, the Rams selected Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In the NFL, he earned a Pro Bowl Selection in each of his 10 seasons in L.A., eight first-team All-Pro selections and secured a Super Bowl championship in 2021.

Here is how the NFL world is responding to Donald's retirement news:

Many are proud of the football legend, saying it was a successful career that should be celebrated:

I just want to thank Aaron Donald for bringing a Super Bowl championship to Los Angeles. I bought a suite at SoFi Stadium to watch you play on Sundays. You never disappointed and always delivered an exciting game! Enjoy your retirement, time with your family, and whatever you… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 15, 2024

Best defensive player of the generation 🐐 https://t.co/lFw9Sas0vQ — Logan Reardon (@TheLoganReardon) March 15, 2024

Thank you Aaron Donald, it has been a great honor to watch you dominate the game, doing it play after play, game after game, year after year. Well done!!! pic.twitter.com/INtjoJ50Ee — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald, the most rare defensive player of the generation, and that can’t be debated.



Congrats on one of the mort impressive careers in the history of the sport! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i0JrrqwfqK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 15, 2024

When you see the notification that Aaron Donald retired 😖 pic.twitter.com/65Roxilc0L — Tony Hernandez III (T3) (@Mr_T_Three) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald CHANGED THE GAME as a 10x Pro Bowler, 8x 1st team All Pro, 3x Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion. He made offenses CHANGE THEIR ENTIRE BLOCKING SCHEMES to stop him in the run and pass game. On the biggest stage, his signature moment showed us why. pic.twitter.com/onaU3UDKBC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 15, 2024

Then there are the fans who are happy such a powerhouse will be off the field, giving other players and teams the chance to succeed. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is one of them.

THANK GOD.😂😅🫡 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97



Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald retiring oh no what a legend the game will miss him pic.twitter.com/hOof67sVXX — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) March 15, 2024

NFL quarterbacks right now after hearing that Aaron Donald retired: pic.twitter.com/bBxNzWpQ4D — Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) March 15, 2024

QBs finding out Aaron Donald is retiring pic.twitter.com/sAg1sb89Ns — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 15, 2024

Me at lunch thinking about the Seahawks not having to face Aaron Donald anymore. pic.twitter.com/H8iemSJu4u — Gee Scott Sr. 🎙️ (@GeeScottSr) March 15, 2024

Brock Purdy no longer has to see Aaron Donald attack him like this https://t.co/69urIWEU4O pic.twitter.com/n9BwqwJdE7 — R. (@gullyblanchard) March 15, 2024

And of course other reactions from other NFL players:

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME @AaronDonald97 🐐 ! DAMN IT WAS AN HONOR FR 😞🤟🏾



Happy Retirement pic.twitter.com/WuE3ClupcA — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 15, 2024

2:22

One of the greatest to ever play the game.



Period.



Congratulations @AaronDonald97



One hell of a career. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 15, 2024

2:25

End of an era. @AaronDonald97 changed the game for interior DL. He is the Lawrence Taylor of our generation. Every DT should thank him for the contracts they have now and every offense guard should thank him as well for getting paid to try and block him! I hated going against you… — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 15, 2024

My personal favorite and GOAT defensive player, for sure of my generation but possibly all time just called it quits and it’s a sad day in the NFL!! But a joyous one for my guy!! Love you bro!! @AaronDonald97 enjoy retirement kid!! 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) March 15, 2024

Thankful to have been able to watch, learn from, and play alongside one of the best to ever do it. Appreciate you @AaronDonald97!



Feel sorry for whoever has to line up across from you, in whatever it is you want to do next! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 15, 2024

Damn the amount of respect I have for @AaronDonald97 Brother you did it all and every d tackle is measured against your success. Job well done! Enjoy retirement! — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 15, 2024

If that’s truly an end to a NFL career, amazing, one of the best to ever do it! Major blessings!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ArddAStMxi — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 15, 2024

One of the best do ever play the position! Congrats on an amazing career bro! https://t.co/qtAVTNeRER — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2024