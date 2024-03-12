The best remaining NFL free agents by position

It didn't take long for some of the biggest names in NFL free agency to come off the board.
A flurry of reported activity quickly followed after the legal tampering period opened on Monday.
The Atlanta Falcons reeled in quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Philadelphia Eagles poached running back Saquon Barkley from the rival New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers brought in Josh Jacobs as their new lead back.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Las Vegas Raiders splurged on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Seattle Seahawks retained Leonard Williams, the Houston Texans landed Danielle Hunter and the Packers paid up for safety Xavier McKinney.
So, who are the best players still out on the open market? Here's an updated look at some of the top available free agents at each position:
Quarterback
- Ryan Tannehill
- Joe Flacco
- Mason Rudolph
- Joshua Dobbs
- Carson Wentz
Running back
- JK Dobbins
- A.J. Dillon
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Alexander Mattison
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Wide receiver
- Calvin Ridley
- Marquise Brown
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Curtis Samuel
- Tyler Boyd
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Tight end
- Logan Thomas
- Adam Trautman
- Austin Hooper
Offensive line
- Tyron Smith (T)
- Trent Brown (T)
- Jonah Williams (T)
- Connor Williams (C/G)
- Kevin Zeitler (G)
- Dalton Risner (G)
Defensive line
- Chase Young (DE)
- Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)
- Arik Armstead (DT)
- D.J. Reader (DT)
- Sheldon Rankins (DT)
Linebacker
- Devin White
- Bobby Wagner
- Tyrel Dodson
- Jerome Baker
- Oren Burks
Safety
- Kamren Curl
- Justin Simmons
- Julian Blackmon
- Jamal Adams
- Jordan Fuller
- Jordan Whitehead
- Quandre Diggs
- Micah Hyde
- Eddie Jackson
Cornerback
- Kendall Fuller
- Stephon Gilmore
- Xavien Howard
- Adoree' Jackson
- Tre'Davious White
- Kristian Fulton
- Avonte Maddox
- Ahkello Witherspoon