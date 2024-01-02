Jimmy Kimmel slams Aaron Rodgers over ‘reckless' Jeffrey Epstein comment

Jimmy Kimmel threatened legal action against Aaron Rodgers as he fired back at the New York Jets quarterback over a comment he made related to Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday.

During Rodgers' appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," the Epstein court documents were mentioned and the four-time NFL MVP seemed to suggest that Kimmel would be on the list of names linked to Epstein.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that (list) doesn't come out,” Rodgers said.

Hours later, the late night TV host ripped Rodgers for his comment in a post on X.

"Dear (a******): for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality," Kimmel's post read. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

A federal judge recently ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.

Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in a federal lockup in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. He was accused of luring numerous underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

This isn't the first time that barbs have been tossed between Kimmel and Rodgers. During an appearance on McAfee's show in February 2023, Rodgers floated a conspiracy theory that information related to UFOs was being disclosed as a distraction to other things such as the Epstein associate list.

The theory was then a topic on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with the late night host calling Rodgers a "tin foil hatter" and a "Green Bay wack Packer" (Rodgers was still a member of the Packers at the time).

Kimmel also took at aim Rodgers for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 after the quarterback's unvaccinated status was revealed.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.