How to watch 49ers vs. Rams Week 3 game live online, on TV

The 49ers will be in a familiar environment in Week 3, when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, which is routinely dubbed "Levi's South" for its large San Francisco-supporting crowd whenever the NFC West rivals meet there.

The 49ers (1-1) could use that support, too, to avoid a two-game skid after their disappointing 23-17 road loss to Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Matthew Stafford is up next for a 49ers defense that needs a bounce-back performance, and it should help that star Rams wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will not be available. The Rams, hoping to avoid an 0-3 start, also are dealing with offensive line issues that should set up Nick Bosa and Co. for more success.

But Brock Purdy and Co. will have to return to their dominant ways on offense, especially with Brandon Aiyuk out of form and Deebo Samuel and George Kittle both sidelined with injuries. On the plus side, Jordan Mason still is thriving in Christian McCaffrey's absence from San Francisco's backfield.

Here how and when fans can watch the 49ers challenge the Rams in this pivotal early season matchup.

When is the 49ers vs. Rams game?

The 49ers and Rams will play each other on Sunday, Sept. 22.

What time is the 49ers vs. Rams game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT in Los Angeles.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Rams Week 3 game

The 49ers vs. Rams game will air on FOX, with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color) and Kristina Pink (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at noon with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus and on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, for an hour on NBC Sports Bay Area and also on the NBC Sports app.

How to stream the 49ers vs. Rams Week 3 game live online

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app