49ers QB Purdy makes honest four-word admission to Vikings DC Flores

Brock Purdy offered Brian Flores the best compliment a coach could ask for.

On the field after the 49ers' 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Purdy was approached by the Vikings defensive coordinator and offered an honest four-word review of the opposing coach's defense.

"Scheme is crazy." #49ers QB Brock Purdy paid a compliment to #Vikings DC Brian Flores after congratulating Sam Darnold. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/uwrZTnbKOK — Matt Lively (@mattblively) September 16, 2024

"Your scheme is crazy," Purdy told Flores on the field.

Flores' defense not only held Purdy and the high-powered 49ers' offense to just 17 points but also forced two turnovers on the star quarterback (one interception, one fumble) while recording six sacks.

Purdy and the 49ers' offense struggled for most of the game, and it's clear Flores' scheme played a big role in San Francisco's first loss of the season. And the 49ers recognize that.

