Watch Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave stadium – separately – after Chiefs win over Jets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't get into a convertible and drive off into the night after this week's game.

The two left MetLife Stadium separately after the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the New York Jets, with Kelce likely heading back to Missouri aboard the team's flight.

After the game, Kelce, Swift, and the celebrity entourage she arrived with that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, all exited the stadium at different times.

Kelce was first to depart, boarding the Kansas City team bus.

Reynolds and Lively left shortly after, but not before saying goodbye to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift was the last of the group to leave, interlocking arms with Turner on her way out. They walked past camera-wielding sports reporters turned paparazzi on their way to an SUV that had backed into the stadium. The vehicle then departed with a police escort.

It was the second straight week that Swift attended the Chiefs' game amid romance rumors with Kelce, improving to 2-0 as the team's newest and most high-profile fan.

Swift has said she can make bad guys good for the weekend. Maybe that also applies to quarterbacks?

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who had been quite bad over the first three weeks of the season, actually played somewhat good at times Sunday with the 12-time Grammy winner in attendance.

That helped keep the game against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs much closer than anticipated. But Swift was able to celebrate another win after Wilson fumbled a snap in the fourth quarter, leading to a 23-20 Kansas City victory.

The group, along with Kelce's mother Donna, enjoyed the game from a 50-yard-line luxury suite that belongs to New York Giants owner John Mara.

Swift's "Welcome to New Jersey" football remix capped a week of increased gossip and headlines about her and Kelce.

After Swift's appearance at last week's game in Kansas City between the Chiefs and Bears, Kelce's jerseys began flying off the shelves, seeing a 400% increase on Sunday following Swift's appearance at the game. The price of tickets on the secondary market for the Chiefs-Jets game then increased amid rumors Swift might make the short trip from her Manhattan home to attend.

Attend she did, cheering with Lively during Isiah Pacheco's 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that gave the Chiefs a 10-0 lead.

Taylor Swift & Blake Lively react to the Chiefs touchdown.



📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/QHn4OxQYJJ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 2, 2023

Kelce had a somewhat quiet night by his standards, finishing with six catches for 60 yards. Unlike last week, he did not catch a touchdown pass for Swift to celebrate.

Perhaps he can shake it off next Sunday if Swift attends the Chiefs' game against the Vikings in Minnesota.