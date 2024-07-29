Kerr ‘felt like an idiot' not playing Tatum in Team USA win vs. Serbia

Team USA's win over Serbia to open the 2024 Paris Olympics was bittersweet for Boston Celtics fans.

While Jrue Holiday shined in the United States' 110-84 victory, fellow C's star Jayson Tatum mysteriously sat on the bench for the entire game. He and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton were the only Team USA players to not log any minutes.

Some speculated that Tatum didn't play due to an illness, but he denied that theory after the game, according to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

Just asked Jayson Tatum if he was sick, he told me, “No, I’m good.” #Celtics #Paris2024 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 28, 2024

Team USA coach Steve Kerr confirmed Tatum was not benched due to illness or injury. The 2024 NBA champion sat out because Kerr "went with the combinations that made sense."

"Every game's gonna be different based on matchups," Kerr told ESPN's Brian Windhorst after the game. "He's a total pro, he's first-team All-NBA three years in a row. I felt like an idiot not playing him, but you know, 40-minute game, you can't play more than 10 [players].

"With Kevin [Durant] coming back, I just went to the combinations that I felt made the most sense. It seems crazy. I thought I was crazy when I looked at everything and determined these are the lineups I wanted to get to.

"[Tatum will] make his mark. Our guys know the key to this whole thing is to put all the NBA stuff in the rearview mirror and just win six games. Jayson is the ultimate pro and champion and he handled it well, and he's going to be ready for the next game."

Tatum watched as future Basketball Hall of Famers Kevin Durant (23 points) and LeBron James (21 points) propelled the Americans to victory. Holiday was a key contributor on both ends of the floor with 15 points and two steals. The third Celtic on the roster, Derrick White, recorded two points with two steals and a block.

Tatum will hope to have a role in the United States' next game against South Sudan on Wednesday. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 3 p.m. ET.