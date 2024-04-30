Sixers-Knicks Game 5 has eye-popping ticket prices compared to other East matchups

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and some franchises are capitalizing on the postseason excitement more than others.

Tuesday night will feature three Eastern Conference Game 5s, two of which could be potential elimination games. The No. 2 New York Knicks will host the No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers with a chance to advance, the No. 6 Indiana Pacers can clinch a gentleman’s sweep over the No. 3 Bucks in Milwaukee and the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the No. 5 Orlando Magic in a series currently knotted at 2-2.

Each game has its own stakes, but one markedly stands out when it comes to ticket prices.

Fans will need to shell out hundreds to get into Madison Square Garden Tuesday night with the cheapest Sixers-Knicks Game 5 tickets starting at $364 on Vivid Seats (before fees). Knicks fans already made their presence felt in Philadelphia during Sunday’s Game 4 – much to Joel Embiid’s chagrin – and they will look to bring a similar intensity to the Big Apple for Game 5.

Should the Sixers keep their season alive, tickets for Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday are as low as $88.

Elsewhere, tickets for Pacers-Bucks and Magic-Cavs could almost be confused for regular season prices.

Entry into Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum starts at $30. Those prices could be higher if the Bucks weren’t facing elimination and if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were healthy.

Over in Cleveland, fans can get into Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for as little as $28. By comparison, tickets for Game 6 at Orlando’s Kia Center are going for $75.

Of all the possible Game 7s, tickets for Sixers-Knicks, which would be played at MSG on Saturday, are listed as the most expensive at $371. Heat-Celtics comes in as the next-most expensive at $173, followed by Mavericks-Clippers at $122.