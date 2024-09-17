Report: T.J. Warren, Nassir Little working out for Kings this week

The Kings reportedly will work out two veteran free agents this week.

Forwards Nassir Little and T.J. Warren will work out with Sacramento this week, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Little last played for the Phoenix Suns during the 2023-2024 NBA season, mostly contributing in a bench role. The 24-year-old was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Warren, who has bounced around the league during his 10 NBA seasons, played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Both players would add a veteran presence to Sacramento’s bench, a key component to any successful team. Given the grinding nature of the NBA season, having a deep, veteran-laden team is critical to winning enough games to make the playoffs.

The Kings reportedly also are working out veteran big man Jae Crowder, as the franchise continues to look for ways to fill out its bench.

While neither veteran is likely to make a huge impact, even a marginal improvement to the King’s bench could be a big help for a franchise looking to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004.

With the addition of DeMar DeRozan in free agency, Sacramento looks primed to do just that, though the team will need plenty of support from its bench.