Kings unveil Classic Edition throwback jerseys for 2024-25 season 

The Kings are throwing it back to celebrate their 40th campaign in Sacramento throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

On Monday, the Kings, with the help of franchise legends Doug Christie and Mike Bibby, unveiled their 2024-25 Nike Classic Edition uniform, which pays tribute to Sacramento's original road uniform worn from 2002 to 2008.

https://twitter.com/SacramentoKings/status/1835727204380242091

The uniform features the popular arched “Sacramento” logotype above off-center numbers, with black and white side panels on the jerseys and shorts.

The Kings’ secondary “SK” logo, worn from 1994-2014, is stitched on the right side of the shorts.

Sacramento will wear the new Classic Edition uniforms eight times this season, debuting them at Golden 1 Center on November 24 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Kings fans also will be able to see the throwback threads in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 25, Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 19 and 21, Indiana Pacers on Dec. 22, Washington Wizards on Jan. 19, Golden State Warriors on Jan. 22 and Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 24.

A commemorative logo also was revealed by the team, which combines the Kings’ purple, black and gray color scheme with the outlined ball and secondary crown logo from their 2016-17 rebrand.

