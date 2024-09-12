Report: Free-agent forward Crowder to work out for Kings

The Kings reportedly are allowing another aging NBA role player to work out with the team.

Twelve-year veteran forward Jae Crowder is scheduled to run with Sacramento sometime this week, FOX40's Sean Cunningham reported Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, free agent forward Jae Crowder will be working out with the Sacramento Kings this week. The 34-year-old veteran was with the Bucks last season.

Like last month with Isaiah Thomas, Crowder will join roster players in town seeking on-court competition. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) September 10, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Crowder was a serviceable reserve for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 NBA season and averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 steals over 23.1 minutes per game.

He made 25 starts when Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were injured; however, Crowder’s health has been a red flag over the past few NBA seasons.

A left adductor injury kept Crowder out of Milwaukee’s rotation for two months last season and limited the wing to 50 games. Over his last two campaigns, Crowder has played a concerning 68 games and has surpassed the 60 mark just twice in his last six seasons.

Still, the Kings and Crowder both potentially can benefit from a partnership.

Sacramento could use a veteran wing off the bench to support star forwards DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray. Crowder’s 6-foot-8 frame and two-way history would make him a reliable asset for Kings coach Mike Brown.

Crowder also would bring heavy NBA playoff experience to a Kings team that is primed to reach the postseason for what would be the second time in 19 seasons.

Crowder has played in 12 NBA Finals games and averaged 10.1 points on 39.2-percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 115 total playoff outings.

But of course, Crowder still is on the market for a reason.

While he did shoot over 40 percent from the field in the playoffs between 2019-20 and 2021-22, those figures dropped significantly as of late.

Crowder has shot roughly -- and a rough -- 24 percent over the last two postseasons. His minutes have been on the decline as a result, too, with Crowder hovering around 10 per game during the same span.

Fans should know soon if Crowder will be a part of the Kings’ 2024-25 season. Opening Night against the Minnesota Timberwolves is around the corner on Oct. 24 at Golden 1 Center.

If Crowder makes the team, he’ll likely help Sacramento marginally. But all help is good help.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast