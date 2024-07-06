How Spurs' Graham trade could help Kings finalize DeRozan deal

The first part of the domino effect the Kings might need to pull off a major blockbuster move this offseason might have fallen Saturday morning.

The San Antonio Spurs are trading Devonte Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources, adding the Hornets will waive Graham, making him a free agent.

The Spurs reportedly have emerged as a potential third team to help the Kings facilitate a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls to acquire free-agent star forward DeMar DeRozan, who reportedly is in Sacramento this weekend to meet with the team and hear their recruiting pitch.

San Antonio currently has $25.7 million in cap space, but it can increase that number to $28.9 million by waiving or trading Julian Champagnie and Charles Bassey (h/t The Spot Up Shot NBA writer Paul Garcia).

If the Spurs could reach that $28.9 million cap-space mark, they would be able to take on the contract of either Kings forward Harrison Barnes or Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter -- two names tied to recent trade rumors.

It also would allow San Antonio to sign veteran point guard Chris Paul, who agreed to sign with the team on a one-year deal that has yet to be finalized.

So if the Kings can eliminate Barnes or Huerter's contracts -- or even both -- it will free up some of their financial obligations to land a big-name player, such as DeRozan, and potentially others.

The missing piece to the puzzle is what Chicago would receive, which seemingly still is being worked out behind the scenes.

But Saturday's move from San Antonio could be the start of something special in Sacramento.