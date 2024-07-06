Reports: DeRozan to meet with Kings in Sac, hear recruiting pitch

One of the Kings' biggest offseason targets soon will touch down in Sacramento.

Free-agent forward DeMar DeRozan is traveling to meet with the team this weekend, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday morning, citing sources, adding that the Kings are in a "serious pursuit" of the six-time NBA All-Star.

Roughly one week into NBA free agency, DeRozan has begun one-on-one conversations with various team personnel, Charania reported.

ESPN 1320's Damien Barling first reported that DeRozan is expected to meet with the Kings on Saturday, and TNT and Bleacher Report senior NBA insider Chris Haynes also confirmed the news.

Barling added that DeRozan has spoken with coach Mike Brown and guard Malik Monk, among others in the organization.

FOX 40's Sean Cunningham reported Friday, citing several sources, that DeRozan and the Kings have "mutual interest” in each other.

While DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent, the Kings and the Chicago Bulls reportedly have discussed a potential sign-and-trade deal for the six-time NBA All-Star, The Kings Beat's James Ham also reported, citing league sources.

NBA insider Marc Stein added Saturday morning, citing sources, that the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a potential third team to help facilitate the sign-and-trade.

DeRozan is a 15-year NBA veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Bulls after stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. The 34-year-old still operates at a high level, as he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 37.8 minutes in the 79 games he played during last season.